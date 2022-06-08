Kazakhstan opens palliative care centre for children with disabilities

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A new palliative care centre for children with disabilities and cancer opened in Karaganda, Kazinform reports.

The centre is set to provide medical, social, physiological and judicial assistance to its little patients and their parents. The centre is initiated by the pediatric palliative services association and with the support of the deputies of the AMANAT Party.

It is planned to form a mobile group to help such children with disabilities and cancer.

The first children’s palliative care centre was unveiled in Akmola region to treat kids with special needs and ease their suffering.







