Kazakhstan opens Tenge Bank in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The grand opening of Kazakhstan's Tenge Bank took place in the capital of Uzbekistan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The joint-stock commercial bank of Tenge Bank, a subsidiary of Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, opened its doors owing to the license granted in May of this year by the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan. It has been the first bank of Kazakhstan to get the green light for operations in the Republic of Uzbekistan.







Opening the event, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Darkhan Satybaldy expressed his gratitude to the Government of Uzbekistan and the leadership of the Central Bank of the country for promptly resolving the issue of the Kazakhstani bank functioning. He noted a wide range of Tenge Bank's tools for providing banking services to individuals and legal entities. The ambassador also highlighted the trade financing mechanism, which expands the opportunities of export-import operations between Kazakh and Uzbek businessmen.







At the end of the opening ceremony, the attendees visited the administrative building of the Bank, got familiar with its banking products, as well as the bank's current medium-term development plans and prospects.