Kazakhstan opens up to 5,000 COVID-19 beds

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Some 5,000 COVID-19 beds were opened at 189 medical facilities,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said at today's Government meeting, Kazinform reports.

The Minister added that 30% of infectious beds are occupied as of now. The bed capacity interactive map helps monitor situation in the regions online and respond quickly in order to stabilize coronavirus situation. Akimats and healthcare departments will have access to the map to take necessary measures.

«Over 4,900 COVID-19 beds, 620 intensive care units were opened in the medical facilities in Kazakhstan. Over 20,000 beds are in reserve,» the Minister told the Government meeting.

The Minister noted that 5,700 health centers provide medical care as of now. There are 2,400 mobile units, over 1,000 rural units in Kazakhstan. There are 1,610 mobile units in reserve.

As earlier reported, coronavirus cases grew 3.2 times in Kazakhstan. The most cases were recorded in 6 regions of Kazakhstan.