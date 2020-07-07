Kazakhstan orders more lung ventilators for COVID-19 patients

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - There are plans to purchase more lung ventilators in Kazakhstan, Alexey Tsoi, Healthcare Minister, told a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the minister, currently Kazakhstan has 3,394 ventilators. 1,658 new units are to be added, including 680 portable ones for ambulances and 978 stationary.

Tsoi pointed out that the ministry has been working on the possibility of obtaining over 3-4 thousand lung ventilators as the country is experiencing the increase in the COVID-19 cases.

Notably, the Healthcare Ministry is working to renew the regulations, simplify the procedures to import pharmaceuticals, modify COVID-19 treatment, introduce new pharmaceuticals, and reach out to the public via social networks.