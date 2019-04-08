Kazakhstan-OSCE coop prospects discussed in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov has met today with Slovakian Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Miroslav Lajčák, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"At today's negotiations with my colleague, we have discussed the topical issues of the OSCE agenda. Special attention was given to the state and prospects of the Kazakhstan-OSCE cooperation, the plans of interaction for the nearest years. The key topic of the meeting was the initiatives of the First President of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation aimed at ensuring all-round security at the Eurasian space," said the Kazakh Minister following the meeting.





Beibut Atamkulov noted that Kazakhstan backed the priorities of Slovakia's chairmanship in the Organization and was ready to assist in their implementation.



The sides discussed the plans of organization of an international security and cooperation conference in 2020 dedicated to the 45th anniversary of the adoption of the Helsinki Final Act and establishment of cooperation between the OSCE, CICA and ASEAN secretariats.







"We have discussed the importance of equal deployment of OSCE structures across the entire area of responsibility. We have also touched upon the transition to a new format of field mission which will help enhance the Organization's activity. One of such future formats will be the establishment of the OSCE thematic center for sustainable interconnection whose goal will be the implementation of the objectives of the Organization's economic and ecological dimension," added Beibut Atamkulov.







The meeting also focused on discussing the Kazakh-Slovak cooperation. "We have noted with satisfaction the trustful character of the Kazakh-Slovak relations and the importance of maintaining the pace of political and economic contacts," he concluded.



