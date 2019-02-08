Kazakhstan outplays India in tennis doubles match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Fed Cup qualification clash between Kazakhstan and India at the National Tennis Center in Astana ended with a doubles match, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the Indian national team lost in the single matches 0-2, and the doubles match would not fix anything. Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Galina Voskoboeva won the doubles match against Prarthana Thombare and Riya Bhatia of India by a score of 6-1, 5-1.



The match lasted even less than an hour. Having beat Thailand and India, the Kazakhstan National Team became the winner in Group A.

On February 9, to get the berth at the World Group playoffs, the Kazakh tennis players will face Group B leader - the team of China.



It is to be recalled that Kazakhstan's tennis Zarina Diyas and Yulia Putintseva defeated their Indian opponents in singles matches. Diyas and Putintseva outplayed Karman Kaur Thandi and Ankita Raina, respectively.