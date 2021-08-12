EN
    17:09, 12 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Pakistan discuss military coop

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Armed Forces of Pakistan General Nadeem Raza has arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform cites the press service of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Upon arrival General Nadeem Raza was received by Kazakh Defense Minister Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev as well as had an expanded meeting with First Deputy Defense Minister –General Staff Chief Lieutenant General Murat Bektanov

    The meetings discussed the current issues of military cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, in particular military training, military education and staff development, and joint deployment of a peacekeeping contingent as part of the UN missions.

    As part of the visit, General Nadeem Raza is to visit the National Defense University named after the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy.


