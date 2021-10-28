Kazakhstan, Pakistan sign military cooperation plan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The protocol meeting of Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, major general Mukhamedzhan Talassov with the delegation of the Pakistani defense delegation was held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the state and prospects of military cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

The Pakistani delegation arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the 6th session of the Joint Kazakhstan-Pakistan Military Commission. At the session, the sides summed up the results of joint work of the military agencies of Kazakhstan and Pakistan in 2021 and signed the Plan for bilateral military cooperation for 2022. The new plan includes military training, military education and other spheres of military activity of mutual interest.

As part of the visit to Kazakhstan, the Pakistani delegation is set to visit the Peacekeeping Training Center in Almaty city.