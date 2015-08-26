EN
    14:38, 26 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Pakistan to cooperate in many spheres

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - My visit to Astana demonstrates aspiration for integration of the entire region and reflects joint goals, Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif said Wednesday after bilateral talks with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    "We have agreed to step up bilateral relations in science, economy, transport, textile industry, agriculture and pharmaceutical sector. We will also cooperate in shipbuilding and other spheres," Prime Minister Sharif said. He also noted that Pakistan and Kazakhstan will actively participate in international forums and repeated invitation to Nursultan Nazarbayev to pay a visit to Pakistan in the nearest future.

