TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:17, 01 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Pakistan to partake in joint military exercises

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the National Military-Patriotic Center of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana, the defense ministries of Kazakhstan and Pakistan have held a conference on the planning of Dostarum joint international exercise, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

    The exercise, in which the two countries' special forces units will participate, is scheduled for this summer.

    At the conference, the sides discussed the aims, the objectives, and the stages of the training exercise.

    During the visit, the Pakistani military delegation visited the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan and other sights of the capital.

