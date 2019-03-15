Kazakhstan partakes in first Central Asian Economic Forum in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek participated in the first Central Asian Economic Forum in Tashkent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy prime ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan took part in the forum. At the forum, the delegation of Turkmenistan was represented by the Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy.



The five-sided meeting aims at discussing the further development of regional cooperation, increasing the rates of trade, exploring the opportunities in the transport and communications system, and strengthening the region's tourism appeal.

Addressing the meeting, Zhenis Kassymbek drew the attendees' attention to the trade and economic aspects of cooperation between the countries of the Central Asian region.



"We have made an analysis and decided upon more than 50 various commodity items, the supplies of which to the Central Asian market we could increase. These are metallurgical and agricultural products, chemical, food and pharmaceutical industry, as well as building materials and so on. Our region has promising prospects. However, we need to continue our joint efforts to expand the nomenclature of goods of mutual trade between our countries," said the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.



Besides, the Kazakh side proposed to establish a Unified Coordinating Council for the integration of transport systems of the Central Asian countries.

"Central Asia can consider itself a big logistics player between the East and the West in the near future if we coordinate efforts for the development of transport systems," Zhenis Kassymbek added.