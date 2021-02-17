EN
    17:10, 17 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan partakes in international meeting on Syria

    SOCHI. KAZINFORM – Ambassador at Large of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Talgat Kaliyev partook in the 15th international meeting on Syria in Astana format held on February 16-17, 2021, in Sochi, Russia, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    The Kazakh diplomat met with the heads of delegations participated in the meeting. During the talks, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Syria Geir O. Pedersen and Special Representative of the Russian President for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev commended the Astana process and expressed the hope that the next meeting would take place in Nur-Sultan city.


