Kazakhstan partakes in Medical Biodefense Conference

MUNICH. KAZINFORM - Employees of the National Center for Public Health (NCPH) and other subordinate organizations of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan participated in the 16th Medical Biodefense Conference hosted by Munich, Kazinform reports.

The event was organized by the Bundeswehr Institute of Microbiology.

The conference was attended by leading scientists from over 50 countries.

The event was focused on the medical aspects of biodefense. The participants discussed the latest research results in the field of diagnostics, the treatment and prevention of diseases caused by highly dangerous infectious agents.

The attendees also discussed such topics as "Vector‐borne Diseases", "Biological Toxins", "Antivirals, Antibiotics & Vaccines", "Bio-Reconnaissance", "Modern Diagnostics and Imaging", to name but a few.

It should be mentioned that the Scientific and Practical Center of Sanitary and Epidemiological Expertise and Monitoring of the NCPH of the Kazakh Health Ministry, the Bundeswehr Institute of Microbiology (Germany), the Kazakh National Medical University, and the Kazakh Scientific Center for Quarantine and Zoonotic Diseases have been successfully cooperating on the research project "The establishment of the German-Kazakh system for the diagnostics of infectious diseases caused by potential biological agents" since 2013 and on the project "Germany-Kazakhstan cooperation on biodefense and biosafety" since 2017.