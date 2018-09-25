Kazakhstan partakes in Nelson Mandela Peace Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov participated in the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, a high-level event timed to the 100th Birth Anniversary of the South African anti-apartheid leader, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

"We draw inspiration from the life of Nelson Mandela, which was based on mutual respect, goodwill and non-violent methods of fighting in conflicts tearing the world apart. The dramatic escalation of conflicts caused by ethnic, religious, territorial and other factors, leads to serious humanitarian crises all over the world. To make peace prevail, we need to eliminate the root causes of not only conflicts but also such evils as terrorism, extremism, organized crime, human trafficking. We also have to eliminate extreme poverty and deprivation, a shortage of food, water and energy, threats of climate change and weapons of mass destruction, i.e. all that exacerbates conflicts," the Kazakh minister said.

Kazakhstan welcomed the adoption of the Summit's Political Declaration that recognizes the values Nelson Mandela stood for. Kazakhstan maintains that the document should serve as a reminder to the entire international community that human dignity, justice, and peace ensured through dialogue and reconciliation are of paramount importance.

Kazakhstan's diplomacy commitment to peace is embodied in the anti-war Manifesto by President Nursultan Nazarbayev "The World. The 21st Century" and the Policy Address to the UN Security Council ‘Kazakhstan's Concept and Vision for Sustaining Global Partnerships for a Secure, Just and Prosperous World' by the Leader of Kazakhstan," Mr. Abdrakhmanov recalled that the Manifesto calls for using all available tools from early warning, conflict prevention, diplomacy and mediation, peacekeeping and peacebuilding to development.



As part of his visit to New York, the Kazakh Foreign Minister also addressed the 13th Ministerial Dinner on the Middle East that was chaired by President of the International Peace Institute Terje Rød-Larsen and also participated in the opening of the exhibition timed to the 90th Birth Anniversary of Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov at the UN Library.

On the sidelines of the session of the General Assembly, Kairat Abdrakhmanov held bilateral meetings with foreign ministers Bruno Rodriguez of Cuba, Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide of Norway, Elmar Mammadyarov of Azerbaijan, and Under-Secretary-General for the UN Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Voronkov.