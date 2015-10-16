Kazakhstan partakes in sitting of BIE GA Executive Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh delegation headed by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Rapil Zhoshybayev, Commissioner of "EXPO-2017", took part in a regular session of the Executive Committee of the General Assembly of the International Exhibitions Bureau (BIE) in Paris.

The meeting debriefed reports on preparation of exhibitions Astana-2017, Dubai-2020, Antalya-2016 and Beijing-2019. In his speech Commissioner of "EXPO-2017" spoke about the work being done to attract international participants, development of a legal framework and measures to implement Kazakhstan's obligations to the BIE. In addition, Deputy Chairman of JSC "NC Astana EXPO-2017" Yerbol Shormanov presented the current progress of the constructions works, as well as master, content and communication plans for the exhibition. Following the meeting, the leadership and members of the BIE welcomed preparations of EXPO-2017. BIE Secretary-General noted that, according to registration dossier, Kazakhstan has implemented a plan for 2015 on attracting foreign participants. In Paris Mr. Zhoshybayev also met with the leadership of the State Agency for Tourism "AtoutFrance" which has discussed the issues of cooperation in Kazakhstan tourism development including in the framework of the forthcoming EXPO-2017.