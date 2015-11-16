EN
    09:29, 16 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan participated in NATO Charity Bazaar in Brussels

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The NATO headquarters in Brussels hosted a traditional NATO Charity Bazaar on Sunday.

    Volunteers from 41 countries, including Kazakhstan, participate in the charity event. Kazakhstan's stand was dedicated to the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017, traditional clothing, souvenirs, jewelry, paintings by Kazakhstani artists and more. "We've organized a fashion show featuring traditional women's clothing with modern twist and demonstrated traditional jewelry within the framework of the charity bazaar. Those present had a chance to familiarize with culture and traditions of the Kazakh people," spouse of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belgium Gulistan Khamzayeva said. At the charity bazaar, the guests were treated to traditional Kazakhstani cuisine and Kazakhstan-made chocolate. The first-ever NATO Charity Bazaar was held in 1968 to raise funds for charity organizations around the world. Kazakhstan joined the charity event in 2013.

