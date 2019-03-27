Kazakhstan participated in UNECE Regional Forum on Sustainable Development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Last week, a delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan headed by Vice Minister of National Economy Ms. Madina Zhunusbekova took part in the work of the UNECE Regional Forum on Sustainable Development. The delegation included representatives of the Ministry of National Economy, Ministry of Energy, the Statistics Committee and JSC Economic Research Institute, the press service of Kazakhstan's Permanent Mission to UN and other International Organisations in Geneva informs.

The delegation took an active part in the work of the Forum. Chairman of the Board of JSC Economic Research Institute Erlik Karazhan chaired the Regional Consultation on the Plan of Action to integrate volunteering into the 2030 agenda, organized by the UN Volunteers Program, and as a speaker of the SDG 10: Reducing Inequality round table.



The head of the delegation Zhunusbekova held bilateral meetings with Chairperson of the UN Regional Group for Sustainable Development in Europe and Central Asia, UN Assistant Secretary General Mirjana Egger and Executive Secretary of the UNECE Olga Algayerova, and also made a statement at the High-Level Segment.





During the conversation, the parties discussed the process of preparing the first Voluntary National Review of Sustainable Development Goals by Kazakhstan and topical issues of bilateral cooperation with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe.

