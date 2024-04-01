Kazakhstan participates in 219th session of UNESCO’s Executive Board

A delegation of Kazakhstan participated in the work of the 219th session of the Executive Board of UNESCO in Paris March 27, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

On the margins of the session, a meeting of the National Commissions of the Organization’s Member States was held with the participation of Zhanar Shaimenova, Secretary General of the National Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO. The meeting discussed UNESCO’s programme and budget for 2026–2029, preparations for interregional meetings of National Commissions, Resources mobilization strategy, as well as joint UNESCO fellowship programmes with Member States.

The Executive Board reviewed the issue of a renewal of the mandate of the category 2 Central Asian Regional Glaciological Centre under the auspices of UNESCO. In her statement, the Secretary-General noted that the Centre is the only glacier research institute in our Organization’s system, the relevance of which has increased dramatically due to the ongoing global climate change, and thanked the UNESCO Secretariat and Executive Board for supporting the decision to renew the Agreement on its activities.

During the visit, Shaimenova together with the Permanent Delegation of Kazakhstan to UNESCO held several working meetings in the UNESCO Secretariat, where she discussed the issues of the Kazakh presidency in the World Federation of UNESCO Clubs, the participation of Kazakh representatives in international fellowship programs, as well as details on the extension of the agreement on the glaciological centre.

In addition, Shaimenova took part in the celebration of Nauryz at UNESCO headquarters, organized under the coordination of Kazakhstan together with the countries celebrating this important spring equinox festival namely Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Kazakhstan, within the framework of its work in the Executive Board, co-sponsored a number of decisions on the preserving UNESCO’s archives as our shared heritage, the commemoration of the silver jubilee of the International Mother Language Day, UNESCO’s programme on the promotion of scientific freedom and the safety of scientists and a related call to action, the transformation of MEN’mentalities in support of gender equality, the commemoration of International Vesak Day at UNESCO, and others.