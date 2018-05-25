Kazakhstan participates in 27th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention in Vienna

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From May 14 to 18, 2018, the 27th session of the UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice was held at the UN Office in Vienna, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakhstan delegation headed by Kairat Sarybai, the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to international organizations in Vienna took part in the work of the Commission. The delegation also included representatives of the Prosecutor- General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



The session addressed the coordination of the efforts of the UN member states and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in the field of crime prevention and criminal justice, the implementation of the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and its Protocols and other international documents which relate to combating terrorism and cybercrime.



Within the Commission's session a special segment was held. It was attended by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg and Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneisl.



In his speech, UN Secretary General Guterres outlined the priorities and stressed the urgent need to combat terrorism, cybercrime and other global threats. The UN SG also called for intensifying the fight against human trafficking and welcomed the fact that three draft resolutions on this issue were submitted for consideration by the commission, one of which was initiated by the delegation of Belarus in co-sponsorship with Kazakhstan.



In its speech, the Kazakh delegation informed of the achievements of our country in improving law enforcement activities, increasing its effectiveness, protecting the rights of citizens in the criminal proceedings and reducing its repressiveness as well as legislative reforms carried out for this purpose, in accordance with the tasks set by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in his State of the Nation Address of January 10, 2018.



Within the framework of the session of the CCPCJ, the Republic of Kazakhstan together with the UNODC held a side event where the participants were acquainted with the activities of the Regional Hub on Countering Global Threats that was established on the basis of the Academy of Law Enforcement Agencies under the Prosecutor-General's Office of Kazakhstan as well as with the "Central Asia's network on preventing violent extremism" which is being implemented with the Hub.



In the course of the talks with the UN Under-Secretary-General, Director-General of the UN Office in Vienna, Executive Director of the UNODC Yury Fedotov, the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to share with the countries of the region the best practices in the introduction of digitalization processes in administrative and criminal proceedings and other areas of law enforcement.



The sides also expressed their readiness for further expansion and deepening of cooperation in order to combat organized crime, corruption, terrorism, human trafficking and drug trafficking.