Kazakhstan participates in annual International Festival of National Cultures in Baku

The Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan participated in the 12th International Festival of National Cultures, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The traditional event held at the ADA University brought together the representatives of 39 countries’ diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan.

Welcoming the participants, President of ADA University Fariz Ismailzade noted that the 12th edition of the festival reflects the intercultural values of the university and its multinational environment.

Over 500 participants of the festival had the opportunity to learn more about the culture, national cuisine, history, traditions and tourism opportunities of participating countries.

Photo credit: Serikbol Koshmaganbetov/Kazinform

According to Adilet Sagimbayev, the Kazakh Embassy’s booth displays traditional cuisine - bauyrsak, samsa, kurt, chak-chak, various household items, books about history, customs, prominent persons of the country, souvenirs, quraq korpe, etc.

Photo credi: Serikbol Koshamaganbetov/ Kazinform

The guests were offered to enjoy traditional Kazakh music, like Konil Tolkyny by Seken Turysbekov and Ken Zhailau by Borankul Koshmaganbetov played on dombra.

The Tajik booth consisted of three sections, says Tajik Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ilhom Abdurahmon.

The first section presented national cuisine dishes, which included chak-chak, khvorost orzuk, fried meat dumplings, dyushbere, etc. The second section was devoted to souvenirs – teapots, teabowls, jugs, national ornaments, headwears, chakan embroidery. The third section offered books about Tajikistan.

"The Tukmen cuisine today is represented here mainly by bakery products. This is bread with meat, we call it “Etli Çörek”. There are also fried dumplings borek, there is also pishme, in some regions it is called bauyrsak. As you know, Turkmenistan is famous for its sweet melons and watermelons, some of which are presented to festival visitors. There is also a national Turkmen carpet, a telpek headdress and outerwear in the form of a robe,” a representative of the Turkmen Embassy in Azerbaijan says.

The Russian Embassy's booth displayed both souvenirs from Russia and its two regions - Dagestan and Tatarstan.

Photo credit: Serikbol Koshmaganbetov/Kazinform

"Today we presented our traditional dish to the guests, especially pastry. The most common among them is chak-chak from Tatarstan. Among Dagestani spices, I can point out the Botlikh pie or chodo. It is famous for that it is cooked in the mountains and contains nut jam,” Pavel, a representative of the Russian Embassy, noted.

Rita Sapayova, a student at ADA University from Slovakia, noted that this festival plays an important role in introducing different cultures and intercultural dialogue.

The event ended with a concert program.

Photo credit: Serikbol Koshmaganbetov/Kazinform

