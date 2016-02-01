ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is participating in the Arab world's oldest and largest book fair Cairo International Book Fair in Egypt for the first time ever. Held annually, the book fair attracts over one million visitors each year.

The 47th Cairo International Book Fair brought together delegates from 40 countries, ministers and education experts from the Arab countries, UNESCO officials and diplomats from embassies accredited in Cairo, public figures, researchers and journalists.

Guests of the fair display keen interest to Kazakhstan's stand that contains books in Kazakh, Arab, English and Russian about Kazakhstan, President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Astana and the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.

It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister of Egypt Sherif Ismail and Egyptian Minister of Culture Helmy Namnam have already visited Kazakhstan's stand organized by the Kazakh embassy in Egypt.

