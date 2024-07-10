Kazakhstan participates in conf on education cooperation between Central Asia and EU

The Italian University of Camerino hosted the conference “Erasmus – Central Asia: Strategic Partnership and Cultural Dialogue at a New Level”, dedicated to cooperation between Central Asian universities and leading European universities, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

In his welcome speech the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Italy, Yerbolat Sembayev, noted the strategic nature of relations between Kazakhstan and Italy.

The Kazakh diplomat spoke about the development of cooperation within the initiative “Central Asia + Italy” framework to strengthen bilateral ties. In particular, he noted that the development of relations based on mutual respect and interests contributes to the sustainable development and prosperity of both sides.

“Cooperation within the framework of “Central Asia + Italy” is gaining momentum, conditioned by the strategic interest of both sides in various spheres. This format provides a comprehensive approach to joint projects, which contributes to the integration of the region and strengthening of international ties,” underlined the Ambassador.

Special attention was paid to the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Italy in January 2024. The visit was a landmark event that strengthened bilateral ties and opened new prospects for cooperation. Sembayev emphasized that during the high-level meetings, issues of economic partnership, cultural exchange and educational projects were discussed.

In addition, in his speech, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan spoke about the importance of cooperation in education, science and culture. He noted that the exchange of students and teachers in the framework of the Erasmus program plays a key role in strengthening friendly ties between Kazakhstan and Italy.

In the framework of the event, the Ambassador also presented to the participants of the conference the book of the great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai in Italian, which has become an important project in strengthening the cultural dialogue between our countries. In addition, the participants of the event presented a tourist guide about Kazakhstan called “Kazakhstan. Infinite spaces, infinite beauty”. The guidebook tells in detail about the rich history, culture and natural attractions of our country, contributing to attracting tourists and strengthening international ties.

The event was attended by the representatives of universities in Central Asia and Italy, heads of diplomatic missions, education specialists, as well as local students, who contributed to a fruitful exchange of views and experiences. Kazakhstan was represented by such universities as the University of International Business, Kazakh National University Al-Farabi, Zhetysu University, as well as our students studying in Italian higher educational institutions.

It is important to note, that today more than 30 agreements between Kazakh and Italian higher education institutions have been concluded

The “Erasmus – Central Asia” conference become an important platform for discussions of topical issues and strengthening ties between the countries of the region and Italy.