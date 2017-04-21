Kazakhstan participates in IP Protection Forum in China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM On April 20, Kazakh Deputy Minister of Justice Elvira Azimova delivered a speech at the inaugural ceremony of the High-level Forum on China Intellectual Property Protection, Kazinform special correspondent reports.

The event goes under the authority of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and the State Intellectual Property Office of China.

"Last year [on July 21-22 in Beijing] the document ‘Common Initiatives for Strengthening Cooperation in Intellectual Property between the New Silk Road Countries' initiated by China was adopted at the forum platform. The document targets match intellectual property protection targets of the Eurasian Economic Union", Azimova said when speaking at the forum.

According to her, the priorities suggested by Kazakhstan in the Third Modernization is in line with the motto of World Intellectual Property Day [April 26] in 2017 "Innovations- Improving Lives".

The deputy justice minister briefly told about the upcoming Expo 2017 in Astana and the country's efforts for innovative development.

"According to the global ranking of countries "Research and Development Expenditure" [of UNESCO] Kazakhstan is the 69th of 91 states. And as per WIPO's information on 2016 Global Innovation Index Kazakhstan alongside India and Iran is in top three of regional leaders in Central and Southern Asia for innovation", Azimova underlined.

"Presently, our efforts intend to strengthen the potential of the country's patent authority by improving legislation and modernizing its activity, eliminating administrative barriers in the process of expertise and registration of rights for intellectual property and improvement of intellectual property protection ways", she continued.

The speaker thanked the experts of WIPO, Eurasian Patent Organization, judges and patent authorities of Germany, Japan and France who took part in discussion of Kazakh Draft Law on intellectual property protection issues.

"The country's Parliament has already received it. Bu the end of this year together with the World Bank we plan to proceed with the next step for development of legislative amendments and improvement of awareness of citizen and entrepreneurs on copyright protection mechanisms in the framework of the Project of Institutional Strengthening of Justice Branch. We hope that by implementing the Third Modernization we will enhance the position of Kazakhstan in WIPO Global Innovation Index", Azimova concluded.

The two-day forum includes 6 subforums: "Intellectual Property (IP) Protection on the Internet", "Regional Economic Development through IP Protection", "IP Protection for Mobile Terminals", "Recent Trends of WIPO Global System of Services", "IP Protection and Institutional Innovation", "Commercial Confidentiality Protection".

Nearly 500 attend the event including representatives of WIPO, China State Intellectual Property Office and other competent authorities of China, universities, research centres, private companies, delegations from Saudi Arabia, Cambodia, USA and other countries.