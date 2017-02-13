Kazakhstan participates in World Government Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 5th World Government Summit (WGS) 2017 brought together prominent representatives of over 130 governments and international organizations in Dubai to discuss innovative solutions in the sphere of public services rendering.

Participants of the three-day summit will share best practices in government agencies' work and talk about their vision of the future government. Utmost attention will also be paid to such topics as the future of education and economy, impact of technologies on the world in the future, development of technologies and healthcare.







President of the World Bank Jim Yong Kim, Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay and UAE Minister of State for Tolerance Lubna Khalid Al Qasimi will deliver keynote speeches at the event. Attending the summit will be Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.



