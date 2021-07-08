Kazakhstan partook in 11th session of CEN and CENELEC General Assembly

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has taken part in the 11th general session of the General Assembly of the European Standards Organizations: the European Committee for Standardisation (CEN), the European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardisation (CENELEC) as a companion body, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Trade Ministry.

Kazakhstan’s participation in the session is believed to facilitate the adoption of production and industrial standards that are congruent with the requirements of the European model.

Representing the country at the online CEN and CENELEC session were the experts of the Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee of the Investments and Development Ministry. Around 200 reps from different countries joined the session as dialogue partners.

The session saw the adoption of amendments to the CEN and CENELEC Charters regarding the effects of Brexit and changes to the laws of some EU countries by a majority vote.

The participants agreed on mandatory adaptation all EN standards of the European Standards Committee adopted by CEN/CENELEC for member-countries at a national level.

Kazakhstan joined CEN and CENELEC as a companion body on June 1, 2014. The country so far adopted 1,161 national EN standards, including Eurocodes in construction.

CEN and CENELEC encourage the adoption of so-called harmonized standards, including in Kazakhstan, that make sure the mandatory safety requirements and presumption of product conformity with the European regulations and directives are in place.