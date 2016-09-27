Kazakhstan partook in Gastronomy Festival in Paris

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 23-25, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in France participated in International Gastronomy Festival in Paris together with the Air Astana national carrier, local Kazakh diaspora and JAAK Association (Youth Alliance of Kazakhstan's Friends).

As the press service of the Kazakh MFA informed, the national pavilion of Kazakhstan was decorated with the elements of traditional dwelling of Kazakhs - yurt, music instruments, tourist brochures, books and photo albums as well as with art reproductions from Kazakhstani museums.



The guests were offered to taste the Kazakh national cuisine.



The Kazakh diplomats told the participants about the achievements of Kazakhstan since gaining its independence in 1991, the country's cultural diversity and the upcoming EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition.



Kazakhstani youth studying at the French universities and local diaspora contributed to organization of a festive concert offering the guests to enjoy traditional dancing performances.



The Gastronomy Festival is widely popular among the community of France and attracts annually thousands of citizens and guests of Paris.



This year, the event brought together around 40 countries of the world which presented their national cuisine and shared new recipes and familiarized the guests with their cultural traditions.



