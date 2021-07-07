Kazakhstan partook in UN Human Right Council discussion on gender equality

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - During the 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative at the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva Zhanar Aitzhanova participated in an annual discussion of the issue of women's rights on Gender-Equal Socioeconomic Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic. The participants exchanged views and provided information on measures taken by states to address this issue, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Opening the discussion, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, noted that the pandemic had a negative impact on the sectors of the economy where women were mainly represented. The High Commissioner expressed concern that women in most cases do not participate in the decision-making process. In this regard, she called on the UN member states to make efforts to restore the economy and prevent negative consequences in the field of gender equality.

During the discussion, Ambassador Aitzhanova briefed the participants about Kazakhstan’s efforts to ensure gender equality. Based on the results of the report on the implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women submitted in 2019, the UN recommendations on combating domestic violence, gender discrimination and ensuring equal opportunities has been taken into account and reflected in national plans. This work is important in the post-pandemic recovery period.

Ambassador Aitzhanova informed the participants about the decisions taken by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on ensuring gender equality, which were presented on July 1 during the Generation Equality Forum. In addition, as a concrete example of the measures taken by Kazakhstan in support of women entrepreneurs, the Permanent Representative noted the successful implementation of the Women in Business project with the financing of the EBRD.

In conclusion, Ambassador Aitzhanova highlighted that Kazakhstan intended to review the list of professions prohibited for women, as well as strengthen social and legal support for women and children.