Kazakhstan partook in UNSC emergency meeting condemning DPRK’s ballistic missile launches

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 8, 2017 Kazakhstan took part in emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to the four ballistic missile launches conducted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on March 6, 2017. The participants unanimously condemned yet another violation by the DPRK authorities of the relevant resolutions of the Security Council, Foreign Office informed on its website

Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Kairat Umarov expressed a serious concern with the North Korean ballistic missile tests in flagrant violation of the UN Security Council resolutions that continue to undermine the overall international efforts to strengthen regional and global security.

Calling for denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, Kazakhstan sees the solution of the North Korean problem exclusively through the peaceful political and diplomatic negotiations, creating conditions for confidence-building measures and having an open dialogue without preconditions. In this regard, Kairat Umarov reminded that pursuit of a peaceful solution is the key element of all UN Security Council resolutions, and it must be considered as the primary goal of all efforts undertaken. The Kazakh representative spoke in favor of concrete measures necessary to reduce tensions in the region and achieve progress in peaceful settlement of the issue.

At the end of the meeting the members of the Security Council agreed to redouble their efforts to implement sanctions against the DPRK, and reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the North-East Asia at large.

As it is known, on the eve of the emergency meeting the Security Council adopted a statement condemning the launch of ballistic missiles and called upon all countries to take practical steps in implementing the sanctions against the DPRK.