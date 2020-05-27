EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:23, 27 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan passed peak of COVID-19 pandemic, should be ready for 2nd wave – President

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has passed the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, but the country continues its fight against the disease, says President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

    While addressing the 3rd session of the National Council of Public Confidence on Wednesday, President Tokayev stressed the meeting is held in unprecedented circumstances and that the coronavirus has dramatically changed the way everything works.

    According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan has passed the peak of the pandemic, however, the fight against the novel virus is far from being over.

    The virus is extremely dangerous and has fundamentally changed the values around the globe, he said.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the coronavirus has shifted the focus to the problems of healthcare, cooperation, and responsibility and has put Kazakhstan to a test.

    Despite all the challenges, the Kazakh people have once again demonstrated their unity. The President is confident that we will overcome all difficulties together.

    President Tokayev also urged Kazakhstanis to be ready for the second wave of the coronavirus infection. In his words, it is high time to strengthen the domestic sanitary and epidemiological service and carry out fundamental reforms in that sphere.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan COVID-19 National Public Confidence Council Coronavirus President Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!