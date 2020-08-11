Kazakhstan passes 100,000 COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 722 more COVID-19 cases, including 374 symptomless ones, to its total caseload in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 cases as well as asymptomatic cases by city/region as follows: 156/97 in Nur-Sultan city, 120/83 in Almaty city, 7/1 in Shymkent city, 23/13 in Akmola region, 5/3 in Almaty region, 17/8 in Atyrau region, 11/9 in East Kazakhstan region, 90/34 in Zhambyl region, 20/10 in West Kazakhstan region, 51/20 in Karaganda region, 87/35 in Kostanay region, 30/15 in Kyzylorda region, 6/3 in Mangistau region, 19/17 – in Pavlodar region, 23/10 in North Kazakhstan region, and 34/6 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload to 100,164 countrywide.