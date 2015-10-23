Kazakhstan pavilion at Milan EXPO-2015 had millionth visitor

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's national pavilion at Milan EXPO-2015 World Exhibition honored its millionth visitor today. 57-year-old Daniele Bergo from Italy works as a program consultant, NC Astana EXPO-2017 PR Department says.

General Commissioner of Kazakhstan's national section at the EXPO-2015 Anuarbek Mussin congratulated the millionth guest and presented him a free tour card for 2 persons to visit Kazakhstan.

The tickets were provided by the official carrier of EXPO-2017 Air Astana. During the tour the guests will enjoy travelling to Almaty, Shymkent, Astana and Aktau cities, which will be arranged by the local tourist companies - partners of the exhibition. Kazakh pavilion enjoys great popularity among the exhibition attendees being visited by more than 5,000 times every day. The pavilion is among the most visited venues at the EXPO-2015 and leads in voting launched by the standing committee of the exhibition. The theme of the Kazakh Pavilion covering, by the way, the area of 3,000 square meters is "Kazakhstan - Country of Opportunities."