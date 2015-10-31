Kazakhstan pavilion is among best at EXPO Milano 2015

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's national pavilion at the EXPO Milano 2015 is among top-three ones, having won in "Best Revelation of the Theme and Content" nomination, the press service of the JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 informs.

The theme of the EXPO Milano 2015 was "Feeding the Planet. Energy for Future". According to the jury, the content of the Kazakh pavilion could in the best way reveal the theme of the exhibition and familiarize the guests with agriculture, geography, traditions and peculiarities of the country's national cuisine. Throughout the EXPO 2015 the Kazakh pavilion enjoyed high attendance receiving 5,000 people daily. On October 23, Kazakhstan's pavilion honored its millionth visitor - 57-year-old Daniele Bergo from Italy. The theme of the Kazakh pavilion which covered the area of more than 3,000 sq m was "Kazakhstan - Land of Opportunities". 150 volunteers from Kazakhstan served the pavilion. Kazakhstan has been participating in EXPO since 2005.