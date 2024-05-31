Kazakhstan paying today homage to victims of political repressions and famine, President Tokayev

In his post on X the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said today, May 31, we are paying homage to the victims of political repressions and famine of the last decade.

The country pays great attention to restoring historical justice to innocent victims of repressions, and scrupulous and objective studies of grim pages of history.

Only fully learning of the terrible lessons of the past and keeping memory of them alive will help us overcome any challenges and reach new heights on the path to building a fair state and a harmonious society,” the President said.

As earlier reported, the political repressions led to the mass repressions of the Kazakh elite, intellectuals in 1920s -1930s. at the close of 1928, almost all active members of the Alash Party and prominent public figures were arrested as non-Soviet nationalists. Among them were Akhmet Baitursynov, Myrzhakyp Dulatov, Mukhamedzhan Tynyshbayev, Magzhan Zhumabayev, Saken Seifullin, Ilyas Zhansugurov, Beimbet Mailin, Sanzhar Asfendiyarov, Sultanbek Khodzhanov, Turar Ryskulov, Smagul Sadvakassov, Abdrakhman Baidildin and others.