    16:06, 04 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan pays great attention to sport - N. Nazarbayev

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan pays a lot of attention to sport, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the sitting with Olympic athletes of Kazakhstan in the Akorda.

    "In whole, the national team of Kazakhstan prepared for the Olympic Games-2016 in Rio. As of today, our athletes won over 100 Olympic licenses for 26 of 38 sports. It's a good achievement. We pay a special attention to sport in Kazakhstan," N. Nazarbayev said.

    The Head of State noted that several facilities of the international level were built in Kazakhstan for preparation of Kazakhstani athletes for the highest sports tasks over the recent years.

     

