Kazakhstan pays special attention to ‘Arystan’ service under National Security Committee – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited permanent base of "Arystan" service under the National Security Committee.

President of Kazakhstan inspected facilities and resources of the service, as well as modern armaments, military equipment and ammunition of the Special Forces.

According to the press service of Akorda, Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the heads of state bodies and commanders of the special forces.

The event was also attended by Nurlan Nigmatulin, head of the Presidential Administration, Nurlan Yermekbayev, Assistant to the President - Secretary of Security Council, heads the National Security Committee, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior and the State Security Service.

The roundtable has discussed the state of readiness and further development of the special forces of ministries and departments, their interaction and logistics.

President Nazarbayev stressed that today the Government is focused on the special forces. Head of State noted that soldiers and officers of these services carry out activities to combat terrorism, policing, public safety and constitutional order.

Kazakh President reminded that the special forces conducted the complex of military operations in Aktobe and Almaty region. However the first combat experience "Arystan" gained in the 1992 hostage rescue operation in Shymkent. Thus, the unit of special forces may be involved both in wartime and in peacetime military operations.

Kazakhstan's President also touched upon the issues of state support for the military.

At the end of his speech Nursultan Nazarbayev wished the officers of the special forces well-being and successful activity.

Following the meeting, Head of State gave instructions to the heads of the state bodies and commanders of the special forces.