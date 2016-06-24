Kazakhstan People’s Assembly awarded Deputy Dir Gen of Kazinform Agency K.Abuova with Birlik Medal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Club of Journalists of the Kazakhstan People's Assembly has held today a ceremonial meeting to award the representatives of mass media ahead of the Day of Journalists.

The Assembly awarded Deputy CEO of Kazakhstan TV and Radio Complexel Nurzhan Mukhamedzhanova and Deputy Director General of Kazinform International News Agency Kalamkas Abuova with Birlik Medal.

The medal was presented as recognition of the awardees’ contribution to strengthening of unity, peace and accord as well as for development of spiritual culture across the country.



