Kazakhstan, Peru discuss bilateral coop in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-Peru political consultations took place in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The parties welcomed the strengthening of the cooperation and step-by-step development of the dialogue between the two countries' foreign offices as per the MoU signed by the Kazakh-Peruvian MFAs November 17 in Lima.



The consultations focused on a wide range of issues of the bilateral and multilateral partnership including the extension of the regulatory-legal framework, simplification of visa regime, boosting trade-economic relations, educational and cultural-humanitarian contacts between Kazakhstan and Peru.



Director General of Asia and Oceania Affairs of the Peruvian Foreign Ministry Elard Escala Sanchez-Barreto said Peru attaches great importance to the partnership with Kazakhstan and expressed hope that Astana will turn into a hub promoting Peru-CA relations.



Director of the Kazakh MFA Department of Americas Bulat Sugurbayev called to boost the partnership between the two countries' business communities. He also pointed out promising outlook for the development of contacts between two regional trade blocs - the Eurasian Economic Union and the Pacific Alliance.



Memorandums of cooperation were signed between JSC NC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary and the Space Agency of Peru, Kazakh Presidential Public Administration Academy and the Diplomatic Academy of Peru.



Upon completion of the meeting the sides agreed to hold a regular round of the Kazakhstan-Peru Political Consultations in 2019 in Lima.