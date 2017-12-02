Kazakhstan, Peru held 1st round of political consultations

LIMA. KAZINFORM On November 28th Kazakhstan and Peru held the first round of political consultations. The Kazakh delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerzhan Ashikbayev, while the Peruvian delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nestor Popolizio, MFA press service reports.

In the course of the consultations, the sides expressed mutual desire to intensify the political dialogue further for enhancing bilateral ties and filling them with practical content, as well as the steps aimed at strengthening trade and economic partnership and developing cultural and humanitarian contacts.



In addition to the need to deepen bilateral cooperation, the sides exchanged views on international issues. In particular, they discussed topical issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council and confirmed the similarity of approaches in solving key issues in international politics, readiness to expand cooperation in combating new challenges and threats, as well as interaction in maintaining international peace and security.

The Kazakh diplomat handed over a personal invitation from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov to the Head of the Peruvian Foreign Office to participate in the UN Security Council Ministerial Debate on Central Asia and Afghanistan in January next year within the framework of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the UN Security Council.

Ashikbayev noted that Kazakhstan counts on close cooperation with Peru on all items of the UN Security Council agenda, as well as on common priorities within the Council during the period of joint membership in the Organization. The Peruvian diplomat, after welcoming the first official visit of the Kazakh delegation to Lima, agreed that expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two states is very important, especially in the light of Peru membership in the UN Security Council from January 2018.

Following the talks, the representatives of foreign ministries of the two countries signed a Memorandum for the Establishment of a Mechanism for Political Consultations, thus broadening the Kazakh-Peruvian legal framework.

At the end of the visit to Peru Ashikbayev held a meeting with the Director of Peru Export and Tourism Promotion Agency - PROMPERU, whom he handed the list of the most high-priority export goods of Kazakhstan in order to expand business contacts between the countries and to diversify bilateral trade.