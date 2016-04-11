Kazakhstan pharmaceutical companies produced 1 900 tonnes of medicines in Jan-Feb 2016
The share of local production at the pharmaceuticals market increases year by year. In January 2016, the share of home-produced antibiotics made 26.8% and other medications – 42.3% (Compare: 20.8% and 24.1% respectively in 2014).
In 2015, the percentage of Kazakhstan-produced antibiotics was 19.4% and other medications – 33%, against 14.5% and 9.5% in 2014.
Nevertheless, Kazakhstan still imports a huge amount of pharmaceuticals. Thus, in January-February 2016, according to the Customs Control Committee of the National Economy Ministry, Kazakhstan imported antibiotics to the amount of 434,400 U.S. dollars and other medications – to the amount of 102,400,000 U.S. dollars.
The majority of antibiotics is imported from Taiwan (30.4%). Then come India (23.4%) and China (22.9%). As for other medications, they are imported primarily from Germany (20.9%), India (13.9%), France (7.8%), Ukraine (6.5%) and Slovenia (6.3%). In regional breakdown, 90% of production is concentrated in four regions of Kazakhstan: South Kazakhstan (Santo, JSC Khimfom and LLP Zerde-Phyto), Almaty (Nobel Pharmaceuticals Plant and Abdi Ibrahim Global Farm), Almaty region (Kelun-Kazpharm) and Karaganda region (Pharmacy 2010 and Phytochemistry Research and Production Holding).
Almaty and Karaganda region have ensured more than 70% of growth in Kazakhstan’s pharmaceuticals production.