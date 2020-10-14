Kazakhstan placed at 53rd in Health Care Index

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has been placed 53rd among 93 nations in Numbeo's Health Care Index by mid-2020, Kazinform cites Ranking.kz.

Kazakhstan was ranked highest among CIS countries, with Belarus being 59th, Russia 63rd, Ukraine 78th and Azerbaijan 91st.

The countries were ranked according to health system quality, equipment, health workers’ expertise as well as treatment costs at clinics and many others.

Countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, France, Japan, and Denmark topped the index.

Notably, in January-July of 2020, health services worth KZT749.2bn, 19.2% up than in a year before have been provided. Of which, 80.4% have been provided from the budget, 11.8% - at the expense of the population and 7.8% - at the cost of enterprises.