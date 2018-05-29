EN
    09:00, 29 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan placed between Belarus and Norway in UEFA Country Ranking

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is ranked 28th in the updated UEFA Country Ranking 2018, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    It sits between Belarus (27th) and Norway (29th). The UEFA Country Ranking ranks 55 countries.

    Spain dominates the ranking. Coming in second is England. Italy is placed third. Germany and France are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

    Russia, Portugal, Ukraine, Belgium, and Turkey round out the top 10.

    Kazakhstan Sport Football
