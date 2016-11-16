Kazakhstan places Rio Olympics medalists onto new stamps

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazpochta has released new postage stamps dedicated to Kazakhstani medalists of this year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

"Every four years the people of Kazakhstan root for our athletes at the Olympic Games and wait for medals. Everyone puts their faith in our athletes and they manage to deliver every time. This is not the first set of stamps featuring our athletes. The previous set was dedicated to the most popular Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin," said managing director of JSC "Kazpochta" Asset Turyssov at the presentation in Astana.







The Rio Olympics medalists, representatives of the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Olympic Committee and JSC "Kazpochta" are to attend the stamp cancellation procedure.



"I think that the release of these stamps with Olympic champions is an important event for all Kazakhstanis. We are proud of sports achievements of our athletes in Rio de Janeiro who set the brightest example of determination and hard work," executive director of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Kaskabassov noted.



Gold and silver medalists of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro Daniyar Yeleussinov, Dmitry Balandin, Nizhat Rakhimov, Guzel Manyurova, Zhazira Zhapparkul, Vassiliy Levit, Yeldos Smetov and Adilbek Niyazymbetov are featured on 40,000 newly released stamps.





