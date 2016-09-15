Kazakhstan plans to assemble drones

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to assemble and use unmanned aerial vehicles. Vice President of the JSC NC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary Aidyn Aimbetov has said it today at an international scientific-research workshop in Astana.

According to him, Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary, which is the national operator of the earth remote sensing system, is keen on learning the experience of Russia’s Geoscan Group in using the drones.

“We plan to assemble space vehicles and drones in future,” said Aimbetov.

Those attending the workshop are the experts from Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. The workshop will enable them to learn more about the opportunities of applying drones in agriculture, urban planning, land registry, mine surveying, road construction, electricity transmission lines monitoring etc.

On the second day, the workshop will be held at Zholaman aerodrome near Astana.

According to the press service of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary, demonstration flights of the Geoscan drones will be held on this day. A presentation of Geoscan 501 new UAV will be organized too.

"The workshop will contribute further cooperation of the Kazakh and Russian experts in application of space technologies," says Deputy Director of Geoscan Pavel Stepanov.



