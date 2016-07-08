Kazakhstan plans to attract KZT 106 bln for restoration of irrigated lands

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to attract the funds of the Islamic Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in the amount of KZT 106 bln for development of the system on irrigation of lands, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev informs.

"In order to restore the drainage and irrigation systems of the irrigated lands, the joint action plan was adopted by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of National Economy this June. The plan provides for attraction of the funds of the Islamic Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for implementation of the projects totaling KZT 106 bln," he said speaking at the Government sitting.

According to him, it is planned to start implementation of the projects in four regions of the country this year already. They are South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl and Aktobe regions. It will allow to begin restoration of irrigated lands covering 183 thousand hectares.