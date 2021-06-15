Kazakhstan plans to boost electric vehicle numbers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh PM Askar Mamin called for keeping working on boosting the number of electric vehicles in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The problems of environmental security are a crucial element in foreign and domestic policies of many countries. The top countries set goals to achieve a zero level of greenhouse emissions by 2050/60,» said Mamin during the session.

He recalled that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev defined environmental improvement as a priority task.

As part of the Nur Otan Party’s election program the large-scale works are ongoing to plant 2 billion trees, supply gas to the northern regions as well as to begin implementing construction projects of six waste disposal plants.

Noting that one of the main problems of air pollution is vehicle emissions, the PM said that public transport is being switched to gas. He insisted to further implement the comprehensive measures to renew the fleet, enhance control over the quality of fuel, and the amount of emissions.

He highlighted the importance of cutting emissions of environmentally unfriendly enterprise and cogeneration plants, keeping working on boosting the number of electric vehicles, noting that recently a utilization collection for e-vehicles has been cancelled.

According to the PM, once the works are done the measures taken will allow for air pollution rates to drop from a high to medium level in 10 cities.