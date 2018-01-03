Kazakhstan plans to build another refinery within next 4 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan needs the fourth oil refinery, says Kanat Bozumbayev, the country's energy minister.

According to him, the ministry has already established an appropriate working group for consideration of that issue. And next year it is planned to prepare a feasibility study for the new refinery.

The minister noted that it is necessary to attract an investor for the project and commence the construction in 2019.

"Kazakhstan needs the fourth oil refinery. It's my opinion. We are now raising this issue because the construction of a refinery lasts over one year. The demand for fuels and lubricants is on the rise. According to our forecasts, by 2022, it may become necessary to increase imports of petroleum products. By that time, the fourth refinery shall have been built. The capacities of the existing three will not be enough to meet the growing demand," Kanat Bozumbayev told khabar.kz.