EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:51, 02 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan plans to build some 20 modern hospitals

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «No less than 20 modern hospitals and 2 scientific and innovative centres will be built in Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told the Government meeting today.

    He stressed that one of the key messages of the Address is to release funds to back healthcare and develop infrastructure, train staff and provide population with drugs.

    It is expected to open rural first aid/obstetric posts and outpatients clinics in 137 rural settlements worth KZT 8.2 bln.

    «Besides, the country targets to build and update no less than 20 modern hospitals up to KZT 85 bln,» he added.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazakh President's state-of-the-nation address Construction Regions Healthcare Development of the President's Message для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!