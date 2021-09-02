EN
    10:14, 02 September 2021

    Kazakhstan plans to buy Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told the Government meeting which vaccines against coronavirus Kazakhstan has already bought and plans to acquire, Kazinform reports.

    «Kazakhstan has already bought vaccines registered by the WHO such as CoronaVac by China’s Sinovac, China’s Sinopharm’s Vero Cell, besides, Kazakhstan plans to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine,» the Minister said.

    Transportation, delivery schedule and signing of an agreement are negotiated now.

    He added that Kazakhstan continues vaccination against vaccine-preventable diseases according to the National Vaccination Schedule.


