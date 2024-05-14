Kazakhstan plans to continue with Kids go free program

Kazakhstan is set to continue with Kids go free program benefiting minors as suggested by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov at the Tuesday meeting of the Government, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

"We will continue with the [Ed. Kids go free] program. In 2022, 700 children benefited from the program,” said Tourism and Sports Minister Yermek Marzhikpayev, adding that the number of kids who benefited from it had more than tripled in 2023, reaching 2,000.

In this regard, Prime Minister Bektenov emphasized the need to continue the program.

"I believe this is a good program aimed at developing domestic tourism," said Olzhas Bektenov instructing the ministry to keep up the good work with it.

It is worth reminding that as of January 1, 2022, since its onset the program offers minors aged 2 to 17 complimentary air travel within Kazakhstan.