Kazakhstan plans to create Academic Medical Center under Nazarbayev University

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Chairman of the Board of the University Medical Center Corporate Fund Yuri Pya. He was informed about the results of the work and accomplishments of the Fund as well as the prospects for its development, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting touched upon the plans to create an Academic Medical Center under the Nazarbayev University Medical School. According to Yuri Pya, the center will allow to raise the level of clinical education and bring it in line with the international standards. It will focus on the application of advanced knowledge and practice, training of medical staff of new generation, and development of a system of patient-oriented medical care based on a synergy of scientific and research, educational, and clinical activity.

Tokayev noted the exceptional importance of rising the quality of healthcare, ensuring the affordability of medical services and expressed his favourable opinion about the plans aimed at modernizing domestic medicine.